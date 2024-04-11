Woman in Liverpool starts her own marketing firm to help women

A woman has achieved a first for Liverpool after responding to an email she thought was ‘fake’. Olivia Hanlon, 25, from Kirkby, began exploring the world of freelance marketing during her university studies and soon landed a full-time job in the field after graduating. However, despite enjoying her new position, she had a calling to help others in a similar position to her.
Speaking to the ECHO, Olivia said: “I was working and I liked my team but I had a burning desire and passion for letting people know how accessible marketing was. I never actually studied marketing at university - I did psychology. I've always been creative. READ MORE: The ultimate guide to the Grand National 2024 on sale now READ MORE: Win £100 shopping voucher to celebrate the return of Aldi’s Next Big Thing “Ultimately my driving force is to help women gain more confidence and go for these cool opportunities. Once you've kind of finished school and university, other than your workplace and immediate friends and family, you don't really have a support network who understand your job and give your advice. In marketing that's essential.” Olivia decided to form her own firm from scratch. Girls in Marketing was established in 2019, offering both free and paid training to women just starting out in the field. Since then, Olivia says she has trained over 12,000 people and built a following of over 300,000 people across its social media platform
