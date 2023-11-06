Woman in Gaza facing difficulties accessing period products and water

A woman living in a UN school in Gaza, where 6,000 people are sharing just 10 bathrooms, is facing difficulties in accessing period products and water in toilets. Due to the lack of supplies, she is using sanitary pads for double the time, which can lead to life-threatening illnesses. She is unable to leave the school due to the risk of being targeted. Even if she could buy the products, she cannot afford them. The situation is affecting her mental and physical health.

