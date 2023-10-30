Woman in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Car Near McDonald's Drive-Thru

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car near a McDonald's drive-thru. The driver has been released under investigation while further enquiries are being conducted. Sergeant Michael Parnaby stated that this is a serious collision and they are working to determine the exact circumstances. They are urging witnesses to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in West BelfastA pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the Stewartstown Road area of West Belfast. The road has reopened and police are appealing for information. Read more ⮕

Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in New HavenA pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of James Street and Market Street in New Haven. The driver is cooperating with police, and investigators are searching for surveillance video footage of the incident. Read more ⮕

Woman hit by car at Byker McDonald's left badly injuredThe 64-year-old was struck as the vehicle left the drive-through of a McDonald's in Newcastle. Read more ⮕

CCTV footage released of missing man last seen at McDonald's drive-thruPolice have released CCTV footage of a missing man who was last seen buying food at a McDonald's drive-thru two weeks ago. Justin Henry, 34, was reported missing on October 16 and was last seen at his partner's home in Brixton. The CCTV footage shows him buying a meal at a McDonald's drive-thru in Croydon on Sunday night. His family is desperate for answers and has issued a plea for information about his whereabouts. Read more ⮕

CCTV footage released of missing man last seen at McDonald's drive-thruPolice have released CCTV footage of a missing man who was last seen buying food at a McDonald's drive-thru two weeks ago. His family is desperate for answers and has issued a plea for information about his whereabouts. Read more ⮕

Corrie star's 'worsening' health condition as he lands new jobRob Mallard is one of Corrie's most renowned figures Read more ⮕