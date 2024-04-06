Woman hit by white van in Kirkstall

Police are appealing for information after a woman was hit by a white van in Kirkstall . Officers were called to Kirkstall Road shortly before 7.30pm on Friday, March 5 after a reports a pedestrian was hit by a white van . The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital to be assessed. West Yorkshire Police said her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Read more: UK's largest missing pet group steps in to help major Leeds search for young cat Travel system Inrix said at the time: "A65 Kirkstall Road eastbound closed due to accident from Haddon Road to Milford Place." On Saturday, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 19.27 last night (5 April) to reports of a collision on Kirkstall Road, Leeds. "There was a collision between a white van and pedestrian in the area. Emergency services attended including ambulance and the road was close
