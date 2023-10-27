Woman freed from vehicle by firefighters after four car smash

A woman was cut from a vehicle after a four car smash this afternoon. Police and firefighters were called to Bolton Road in Radcliffe, Bury, at about 3pm following a collision which involved four cars.

Emergency services spent about two hours at the scene and firefighters cut a woman free from a vehicle. She was treated by paramedics. No further details about her condition have been released. The road was closed off in both directions while officers worked at the scene, and it has now re-opened.READ MORE: The top stories across the M.E.N.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "At shortly before 3pm today (Friday 27 October) fire crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Bolton Road, Radcliffe. headtopics.com

"Two fire engines from Farnworth and Whitefield fire stations and a Technical Response Unit from Leigh quickly attended the incident which involved four vehicles. "Crews used specialist equipment to extricate one person from a vehicle before they were assessed at the scene by North West Ambulance Service. Firefighters made the area safe before departing after approximately two hours at the scene."

Read more:

MENnewsdesk »

Man arrested and another taken to A&E after town centre attackPolice were called at 12.37pm to Bolton Road after receiving reports of an assault Read more ⮕

Thee friends help woman give birth on busy Leeds main roadDebby Minzele was being driven to hospital in Leeds to have her baby when her waters broke. Read more ⮕

Live updates as police cordon off Stanley Road after incidentA number of police vehicles are in attendance after the road was closed in both directions Read more ⮕

LIVE: Road blocked at busy junction as police respond to crashOfficers are on the scene Read more ⮕

Man shot in the back as police lock down major road and launch probeA man in his 20s remains in hospital this morning after being shot in the back by an unknown gunman last night. Read more ⮕

Dewsbury Road Beeston: Man charged with rape in Leeds as police investigate serious sexual assaultA man has been charged with rape as police investigating a serious sexual assault launch an urgent appeal. Read more ⮕