Woman found dead in Nottingham hotel

Police were called to a hotel in Nottingham after the sudden death of a woman. Nottinghamshire Police said they attended the Tudor House Hotel in Mansfield Road, Carrington, at 12.10am on Wednesday, November 1. The force said the woman's death is not believed to be suspicious and confirmed a file was being prepared for the coroner. Residents and businesses in the area reported a police presence throughout the day on Wednesday, including numerous police cars and a crime scene investigation van
. Detective inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry said: “Officers were called to The Tudor House Hotel, in Mansfield Road, Nottingham, at 12.10am on Wednesday (1 November) following reports of a woman’s sudden death. A scene was put in place to allow investigation work to take place but the death is not believed to be suspicious. "A file is being prepared for the coroner and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this difficult time.
