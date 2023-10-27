Woman found dead in Glasgow flat as police probe 'unexplained' death

Emergency services raced to a property on Dumbarton Road on October 26 after receiving reports of a sudden death.

Tragically a 66-year-old was found dead at the scene, police are treating her death as unexplained but do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances, reports Glasgow Live. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.40pm on Thursday, 26 October 2023, to Dumbarton Road, Glasgow following a report of the sudden death of a 66-year-old woman within a property.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Get daily news updates with our WhatsApp news service Daily Record has launched a WhatsApp news service to keep you up to date with the latest Scottish news.If the link doesn’t work, click here for an alternative way to sign up and more information about the service.A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 14:01 to attend an incident on Dumbarton Road, Glasgow. One ambulance and three special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene. headtopics.com

Top news stories today Don't miss the latest news from around Scotland and beyond - Sign up to our daily newsletter here .

Read more:

Daily_Record »

'Scummy b******s': Glasgow woman hurled sectarian abuse at copsA WOMAN who hurled sectarian abuse at police officers has been ordered to be of good behaviour. Read more ⮕

Glasgow carer shoved woman's face into wall and called man in wheelchair 'lazy'Carol Smith was working as a care assistant with HCOne Limited at Greenfield Park Care Home when the incidents occurred, leading to her be struck off the register. Read more ⮕

Woman still missing in River Kelvin over two weeks onSearch continues for woman missing for over two weeks in river in Glasgow. Read more ⮕

Woman dies suddenly in Glasgow property as police treat death as 'unexplained'Police and ambulance crews rushed to the property on Dumbarton Road yesterday afternoon. Officers confirmed the death of the 66-year-old woman is being treated as 'unexplained' but there are no suspicious circumstances. Read more ⮕

Young Queen Elizabeth's drawings feature in charming Christmas cards sent to her governessA charming collection of hand-drawn Christmas cards by a young Queen Elizabeth II have emerged for sale for £12,000. Princess Elizabeth created the festive cards throughout the 1930s Read more ⮕

Young Queen Elizabeth's drawings feature in charming Christmas cards sent to her governessA charming collection of hand-drawn Christmas cards by a young Queen Elizabeth II have emerged for sale for £12,000. Princess Elizabeth created the festive cards throughout the 1930s Read more ⮕