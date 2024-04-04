Woman forced to move out of flat due to damp and mould issues

A Nottingham woman says she has been forced to move out of her flat due to serious damp and mould issues. Emilie Musson, 26, who now lives in Colwick, said the flat was in a "shocking" state when she moved out on March 6, with mould covering her bedroom and living room and the walls being visibly wet. Her landlord, Rocco Labatte, however, says that the issues in the flat in Porchester Road, Carlton, were due to Ms Musson not ventilating and heating the flat.

The one-bed flat, in which the woman lived for 15 months, was advertised by Johnsons and Partners on Rightmove for £750pcm on March 25 but has since been removed by the letting agency. Ms Musson said: "I don't want somebody else to move into the flat and go through what I had to go through. I couldn't take it anymore because I felt the flat wasn't safe to live in.

