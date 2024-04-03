Woman earning £58k a year struggles to make ends meet

A woman who earns £58,000 a year has been left frustrated by how much money she's left with each month after bills. Despite her high-earning job, she ends up living off beans on toast to make ends meet. This is partly due to her mortgage almost doubling from £800 to £1,300. Student loans also eat up the cash alongside car payments, the woman said. She took to Mumsnet to seek advice on her situation. The woman wrote that she "missed out" on a lot in her 20s to qualify for her high-earning job.

The 35-year-old added that the situation has left her feeling "so disheartened." The woman wrote: "I trained for seven years, reasonably large student loan etc, to end up age 35 on 58k, and barely anything left at the end of the month!" reports Birmingham Live. "Mortgage is £1,300 for a 2-bed semi (up from 800 last year). Student loans are still hundreds a month. I have a car on finance as I couldn't save my house deposit and car deposit and I need it for wor

