Woman Discovers Strange Sea Creature on Beach

A woman was left perplexed after spotting a strange, squirming sea creature while walking her dog on a beach in East Lothian. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, noticed the odd critter at Fisherrow beach in Musselburgh on the morning of April 1, 2022. She had been out for a stroll in the sun with her pet pooch when she spotted something wriggling among the rocks and pebbles at low tide.
The woman was surprised at how "big" the creature was, at around four or five inches long with tentacle-like features. Realising it was struggling as it was stuck on its back, she flipped it over to reveal a shell that blended with the sandy environment - quite different from its worm-like body underneath. Speaking to the Record, the woman said: "I had no idea what it was. It was alive. I wasn't freaked out. I have lived by the sea all my life." Although she wasn't scared by the mystery animal, she was intrigued to find out what it wa
