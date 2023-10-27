Woman dies suddenly in Glasgow property as police treat death as 'unexplained'

Police Scotland officers attended the home on Dumbarton Road at around 1.40pm yesterday (Thursday, October 26). The 66-year-old woman's death is being treated as 'unexplained' by officers, but they confirmed there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

One ambulance and three special operations response teams were also dispatched to the scene in the west of Glasgow. Read more: Family pays tribute to 'much loved' dad who died in Rutherglen disturbance as first image released

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.40pm on Thursday, 26 October, 2023, to Dumbarton Road, Glasgow following a report of the sudden death of a 66-year-old woman within a property. The death is being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 14:01 to attend an incident on Dumbarton Road, Glasgow. headtopics.com

