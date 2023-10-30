Woman Criticized for Standing on Horse's Back in Dubai

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Sue Radford faced criticism after sharing a picture of herself riding a horse in Dubai. People were particularly upset by the fact that she stood up on the horse's back while it was in the water. Although she has since deleted the footage, Sue still received backlash for her actions. The 'swimming with horses' activity is popular among tourists in Dubai. Some commenters also criticized Sue and her family for taking too many holidays and losing sight of their original purpose of sharing their relatable family life

Sue Radford Pays Tribute to Late Father During Dubai TripSue Radford, mother of 22, shares a heartfelt social media post during her recent trip to Dubai, expressing that her late father is always with her. The trip is believed to be part of the filming for the next season of their popular show 22 Kids and Counting. The Radford family has been sharing videos and pictures of their time in Dubai, including a visit to the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world. Read more ⮕

Podcaster Criticized for Insensitive Tweets About Actor's PassingA 63-year-old podcaster faced backlash and criticism after sharing tweets that made light of an actor's death. Despite receiving negative attention, he stood by his controversial statements, even after being covered by TMZ. The podcaster, Brennan, has previously worked as a writer and Weekend Update correspondent for SNL during the years 1999-2000. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government criticized for breaking agreement on council tax freezeThe Scottish Government is facing criticism for breaking the Bute House Agreement by announcing a council tax freeze without consulting the Green Group. The decision has damaged trust and undermined attempts to treat local government with respect. The Scottish Government is urged to ensure that this is not repeated. Read more ⮕

Met Police criticized for not arresting people calling for jihadMet officers have made around 100 arrests since the protests began three weeks ago, many for public order offences. However, police have faced criticism for not arresting individuals calling for jihad and displaying signs referring to Muslim armies. The Met chief has stated that officers cannot enforce good taste and has called for more legal clarity. The science minister argues that the police already have the necessary legal framework to address these issues and need to apply it effectively. Read more ⮕

Gigi and Bella Hadid's Father Criticized for Controversial Instagram PostMohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, faces criticism from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs for sharing a post that drew comparisons between Nazi Germany and Israel. Read more ⮕