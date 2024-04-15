Woman Charged with Murder in Connection with 1998 Baby Death

A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a baby who was discovered in woodland in 1998. Joanne Sharkey, 54, of West Derby, Liverpool was rearrested on Monday.She has since been charged with murder and will be remanded in custody.The baby, who became known only as " Callum ", was discovered in a wooded area in Warrington 26 years ago.
" Read more: Weapons supervisor jailed after cinematographer shot dead on set of Alec Baldwin's Rust filmRead more: Liverpool falls silent to mark 35th anniversary of Hillsborough disaster as 97 balloons released in memory of victimsA lengthy investigation saw a man arrested in July 2023 but he has been released without charge, Cheshire Police said.
Woman charged with murder of baby found in woodland in 1998Baby ‘Callum’ was discovered close to the Gulliver’s World theme park.
