Woman brutally beaten by 'friend' before being murdered by partner

A woman was found by cops bloody and shaking after being brutally beaten by a "friend" on Christmas Day just months before she was murdered by another man. Georgina Dowey, 46, was attacked at her home in Glyncoch, Pontypridd by Andrew Lewis after he forced his way into the property and punched her, headbutted her, kicked her twice with his boots and threw her over his shoulder, causing injury to her head, reports Wales Online.
Ms Dowey was brutally murdered by her partner Mathew Pickering on May 6 last year, who left her body on the toilet floor of his Neath home as he went shopping and visited his parents. He had beaten her and strangled her before putting a plastic bag over her face. Pickering was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 17 and a half years. The sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, April 3, heard Ms Dowey and Lewis, 56, had known each other for two years, and she would help him by giving him food and letting him visit her home
