Woman blasts 'animal' neighbour who bit face leaving flap during savage attack

A woman has blasted her "animal" former neighbour after she left her scarred for life during a savage attack. Danielle Ashcroft, 44, was set upon by Kerry Trainer, 40, outside the latter's home in Bensham, Gateshead, last August.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Miles, Danielle's 47-year-old husband, tried to break up the fight but could not stop the attacker pulling chunks out of his wife's hair. Ms Ashcroft needed 10 stitches after being left with a torn flap and permanent scarring, and has told how she had plastic surgery to fix the damage to her face.

Speaking out about her ordeal, Danielle said: "She pulled me into her face and she had me by the roots. I could feel her breath on my face. It felt like she was biting through a bit of gristle. "My husband took me home and I went straight to the mirror. There was a gaping hole in my face. It was just like a massive flap. I was really, really shocked. I never thought she would do anything like this. It's low - it's like being an animal really." headtopics.com

Danielle said: "Fear just went over me. I was like what is she going to do? I was just so scared. My husband came out. He had to physically grab her arm to get her off me." "I wouldn't put my hair up and I wouldn't put on make-up. I didn't feel myself. It was absolutely draining and I was in so much pain with my scar. I have had to have plastic surgery since then. It looks a lot better than it was."

