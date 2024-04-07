Woman bitten by dog while shielding her puppy

A Nottinghamshire woman has been left in shock after a dog bit her elbow while she was shielding her five-month-old puppy. Jane Cole, 59 and from Mapperley, was walking her Dachshund puppy and her Doberman with her daughter and partner on Woodthorpe Grange Park on March 25 when two other dogs came from behind and attacked the puppy.

The business owner thinks the two dogs were French Bulldogs and, although she and her family shouted at their owners to get their dogs off the Dachshund, they didn't seem to care and said they were just playing, says Jane. She then picked up her puppy to shield him but was bitten on the elbow by one of the dogs. Although the dog didn't pierce Jane's skin because of her clothing, her elbow was swollen and bruised following the attack, which left her 'in tears and a lot of pain', unable to work for a few days. Jane said: 'What was supposed to be a nice walk turned out to be quite horrendous.

Woman Dog Bite Puppy Attack French Bulldogs Woodthorpe Grange Park

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman dies in crash with lorry on main road in NottinghamshireA 74-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Inspirational Nottinghamshire Woman Loses Weight and Overcomes ChallengesJayne Wood, a woman from Nottinghamshire, shares her weight loss journey and how she overcame challenges to improve her health and well-being.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Woman, 74, arrested after girl and woman knocked down and killedA young girl and a woman both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance, but could not be saved

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Woman hit door over another woman's head after finding naked boyfriend in her hotel roomA woman who banged a door six times against a retired woman’s head, after finding her naked boyfriend in the woman’s hotel bedroom, has narrowly escaped a prison sentence.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Zara Tindall to compete in world-class event in NottinghamshireThe Carnival is the first international event of the British season and will be attended by equestrian fans from all over the country

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Less delays as roadworks in Nottinghamshire lifted for EasterIt's part of a National Highways plan to ease congestion over the busy weekend

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »