Woman bitten by dog while shielding her puppy

A Nottinghamshire woman has been left in shock after a dog bit her elbow while she was shielding her five-month-old puppy. Jane Cole, 59 and from Mapperley, was walking her Dachshund puppy and her Doberman with her daughter and partner on Woodthorpe Grange Park on March 25 when two other dogs came from behind and attacked the puppy.
The business owner thinks the two dogs were French Bulldogs and, although she and her family shouted at their owners to get their dogs off the Dachshund, they didn't seem to care and said they were just playing, says Jane. She then picked up her puppy to shield him but was bitten on the elbow by one of the dogs. Although the dog didn't pierce Jane's skin because of her clothing, her elbow was swollen and bruised following the attack, which left her 'in tears and a lot of pain', unable to work for a few days. Jane said: 'What was supposed to be a nice walk turned out to be quite horrendous.
Woman Dog Bite Puppy Attack French Bulldogs Woodthorpe Grange Park
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »