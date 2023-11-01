Woman at centre of mushroom poisoning probe arrested

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Erin Patterson - who cooked a poisonous mushroom meal that led to the death of three people in Leongatha, eastern Victoria - has been arrested by police. Patterson was arrested at her home about 8am on Thursday morning and taken to Wonthaggi police station for questioning. No charges have been laid. Heather Wilkinson, 66, her sister Gail Patterson and brother-in-law Don Patterson, both 70, all died after eating a beef Wellington served at the meal. Heather's husband, Baptist church pastor Ian Wilkinson, 68, was the sole survivor but was left critically ill and spent almost two months in hospital. A police team of investigators are currently searching her home in Leongatha where the fatal family lunch took place on July 29. Detectives have brought in specially-trained 'technology detector dogs' - that can sniff out USB memory keys and sim cards - to help scour the propert

Glasgow's best Halloween costumes from the Duke of Wellington to Jack and VictorIt seems as though our readers are pulling out all the stops this Halloween. Some brilliant costumes have been created, from Still Game's Jack and Victor to the Duke of Wellington, take a look! Read more ⮕

Murder Probe Launched After Woman Found Dead in Wigan HomeA murder investigation has begun after a woman was discovered dead at her residence in Wigan. The police suspect that the woman left a local pub and was walking home on Sunday night. A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, leading the investigation, appeals for witnesses to come forward with any information related to the incident. Read more ⮕