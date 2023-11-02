Woman arrested three months after dinner guests died

Erin Patterson was arrested on Thursday by Victoria Police, three months after the family gathering at her home in Leongatha.

“Today’s arrest is just the next step in what has been a complex and thorough investigation by Homicide Squad detectives and one that is not yet over,” he said. Police say the symptoms the four diners had suffered were consistent with poisoning by the wild and deadly variety of mushrooms, for which there is no antidote.

