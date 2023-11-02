Woman Arrested in Mushroom Poisoning Probe

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Detectives are investigating the arrest of Erin Patterson, who is suspected of cooking a poisonous mushroom meal that led to the death of three people. Patterson was arrested at her home in Leongatha, eastern Victoria. No charges have been filed yet. The victims, Heather Wilkinson, Gail Patterson, and Don Patterson, died after consuming a beef Wellington prepared by Ms. Patterson. The police are currently searching her home for evidence. Forensic experts and technology detector dogs are assisting in the investigation

