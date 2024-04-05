Woman Arrested at London Railway Station After Violent Attacks

Police have been filmed arresting a woman at a London railway station after footage was shared of a violent thug branded the 'female Mizzy ' punching strangers seemingly for social media clout. Officers in hi-vis clothing were filmed restraining a woman in a dark jacket and a grey hood at the edge of the concourse in London Victoria railway station , in video footage disseminated on Snapchat. The clip showed a woman being restrained by a police officer within the station.

The arrest came after an as-yet-unnamed twisted prankster was filmed seemingly clobbering innocent victims on the London Underground and in a supermarket. The videos were reminiscent of those filmed by Mizzy, real name Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, who was locked up in a young offenders institute after flouting a social media ban imposed on him for 'pranks' such as breaking into strangers' home

London Railway Station Arrest Woman Violent Attacks Social Media Mizzy Prankster

