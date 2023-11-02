Woman arrested after allegedly poisoning in-laws with Beef Wellington

Erin Patterson, a woman in Australia, has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning her former in-laws with a mushroom lunch. She was taken to Wonthaggi Police Station in East Victoria for questioning about the deaths of her ex-husband's parents and aunt.

The three family members died after eating a beef Wellington meal that included deadly mushrooms at their home in Leongatha. Ms Patterson, who cooked the meal, said she got the dried fungi from an Asian supermarket in Melbourne. She denies intentionally poisoning the family.

Ian Wilkinson, the husband of one of the victims, also ate the mushrooms but survived after spending nearly two months in hospital. He was seen last month at his wife's funeral shortly after being discharged from hospital, the Mirror reports.

Australian media say police have also searched Ms Patterson's home since her arrest. No charges have been filed yet. Victoria Police shared: "Homicide Squad detectives have arrested a woman this morning as part of their investigation into the deaths of three people following an incident in Leongatha earlier this year. Four people were taken to hospital on July 29 after they became ill following a meal at a private residence in Leongatha the previous day."

"Two Korumburra women, aged 66 and 70, passed away in hospital on August 4. A third person, a 70-year-old Korumburra man, passed away in hospital on August 5. A 69-year-old Korumburra man was released from hospital on 23 September."

"A 49-year-old Leongatha woman was arrested at her home address shortly after 8am on November 2. A search warrant has been executed at the Gibson Street address, with assistance from the AFP's technology detector dogs. The woman will now be interviewed by police and the investigation remains ongoing."

