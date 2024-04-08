Woman Alleges Refusal of Entry to Knowsley Safari Park Due to Lack of Nimbus Card

People think a rule needs changing across the UK after a woman alleged she was refused entry to Knowsley Safari Park . Ellie Greenaway, from St Helens, visited the park on Tuesday, April 3, and claims that she was refused entry as she did not have a Nimbus Card , despite showing a PIP letter and being in a wheelchair in an adapted vehicle .

Knowsley Safari Park said all carers attending the park are required to have a Nimbus Access Card, and this information is available on its website and during the ticket booking. A spokesperson for the park added it would be happy to look into the incident further with more information. READ MORE: Cupholders in couple's van appeared perfectly normal until police looked more closely READ MORE:Kids can't play outside because area smells 'eye wateringly bad' Ellie said: “As we arrived there was a sign saying online tickets only so we booked our tickets just before entering. I was told by the lady on the desk that I needed a Nimbus card as proof of my disability to access the park. I told her I didn’t have that but I had my PIP disability letter and she just refused it.” Ellie claimed a second staff member showed "absolutely no empathy or compassion" towards her even though she was "so upset and crying." Ellie added: “The fact that I was strapped into my wheelchair in my accessible car wasn’t enough either! I feel so frustrated that I have been treated this wa

