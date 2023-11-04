Woman accuses Russell Brand of assault on film set

The woman, referred to in the New York State Supreme Court filings as Jane Doe, claims Brand attacked her in July 2010 on the set of the film Arthur. In an affidavit, the anonymous woman claims Brand 'appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set' before the assault on July 7, 2010. She claims he then exposed himself to her in full view of the cast and crew

. The woman also alleged Brand followed her into a bathroom later that day and assaulted her as 'a member of production crew guarded the door from outside'. According to court documents, the anonymous woman 'continues to struggle with the resultant trauma', with her lawyers applying to suppress her identity to minimise the harm she has already suffered. Her lawyers also revealed she still works as an actor and 'fears retaliation from current and future employers'

