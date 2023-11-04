Wolves Promote Under-21s Midfielder Tawanda Chirewa to First-Team Squad

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has promoted under-21s midfielder Tawanda Chirewa to the first-team squad for Saturday's trip to Sheffield United. The 20-year-old, who joined Wolves’ academy from Ipswich Town in the summer, has impressed O’Neil with his recent performances for the under-21s. Chirewa’s form has seen him nominated for the October player of the month award in Premier League 2. “Tawanda has done really well so he'll be with the group,” said O’Neil

. “He’s performed really well in some under-21 games, has trained with us a few times and I've been impressed with him, so he'll be in and around it now. “We'll see how he adapts to being around the first team but we’re excited around what he can produce. “He has a fantastic attitude, he’s physically good and he has some pace. He is direct and has good qualities. “It’s a big step up, of course, moving up to the first team in the last few days for him.

