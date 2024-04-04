Wolves must do well in final home games to secure European spot, says Gary O’Neil

Gary O’Neil admits Wolves must do well in their final home games to secure a place in Europe , as West Ham prepare to visit Molineux tomorrow. Wolves are just three points off the Hammers, with a game in hand, and still have it all to play for when they come up against one of their Europe an rivals tomorrow. With Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool to play within their final six games, O’Neil says Wolves must take advantage of upcoming fixtures to stay in the race.

“If we want to keep pushing and putting points on the board, there are opportunities in all of them, but by the time we get to the back end of the season there are some tough fixtures,” he said.“We have some home games against teams around us or below us in the league that we have to make sure we do well in.“It’s never been a top seven focus, it’s to finish as high as we can. “I’d love us to finish in the top seven. The lads would obviously love it and they’re pushing as hard as they ca

