Wolves fans with plenty to say ahead of facing Newcastle United – Very interesting comments

At one end of the spectrum a lot of confidence that Wolves fans will see their team win, with seemingly a lot of that confidence based on Newcastle having played on Wednesday night and Eddie Howe having a growing injury list.

Last season, very much the run of play, Ruben Neves scored a stunning strike, a touch of luck as well as it went through Joe Willock’s legs and gave Pope no chance. Ironically / interestingly, those two goalscorers from last season are both now playing in Saudi Arabia. Two of very few under 30s who have decided to move to the Saudi Pro League.‘Good time to play them. They have players dropping down injured all over the place. Had a tough match in the week. Got to be 2-1 Wolves.’Just want similar type football that we have been seeing‘Saturday evening V Newcastle will surly be a good atmosphere.’‘Wolves will play a dejected Newcastle off the park, 3 – 0.

‘Newcastle have scored more goals than anybody so far. Not withstanding their injuries, that’s still an impressive stat and my gut tells me they’ll win 3-0 or 3-1.eight EPL away games at Wolves been 1-1‘They’ll be hurting after the Dortmund loss. Even with their injuries they have so much squad depth.‘THis is the best time to play them, they’ve just played in champions league and have injuries to Botman, Murphy and Isak. headtopics.com

I recall similar last season (few players missing) and we outplayed them, but missed the chance to get 3 points as they equalised late. The tactical issue is that Newcastle are pragmatic and want us to push on, so they can counter. With fresher legs and being at home that may be tempting, but could also play into their hands (as it did with Brighton for example).Early goal for us could be key, would mean they have to come forward which in turn opens up our counter attacking.‘Are we patient enough as fans to let the team sit back and try and force Newcastle to attack? They’ll be less satisfied with a point.

