Wolves face Burnley in crucial match

Wolves were pretty limp in their defeat against Aston Villa and although their boss Gary O'Neil was right when he pointed out they were missing some key attacking players, the problem for him is if they are still without them at Turf Moor. Matheus Cunha is apparently close to a return after his hamstring injury, which will give them a boost up front, but I still feel like Burnley will give them a good game.
The Clarets were really hard done by against Chelsea, starting with the penalty awarded against them - which was a disgrace because I thought Mykhailo Mudryk dived - and followed by dismissals for Lorenz Assignon and manager Vincent Kompany, But they still picked up a point and are now on their best run of results of the season with two draws and a win from their past three games. They are only four points away from safety and a win here would be massive for them, but I don't think they will quite manage i
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »