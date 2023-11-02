Wolves boss Gary O'Neil impressed with 'hard-working professional' Jonny Castro Otto

The defender was free to leave in the summer but turned down a move to Getafe and another Spanish club and

The defender was free to leave in the summer but turned down a move to Getafe and another Spanish club and

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ShropshireStar »

Dave Edwards: Gary O’Neil has turned Wolves around and won over fansThe way Gary O’Neil has turned Wolves around since his arrival and got the fans onside has been absolutely fantastic. Read more ⮕

Jonny May announces retirement from international rugbyGloucester player Jonny May has announced his retirement from international rugby. May is England men's second highest try-scorer of all time and expressed his gratitude to everyone who has been a part of his journey. Read more ⮕

England wing Jonny May announces retirement from Test rugbyEngland wing Jonny May has announced his retirement from Test rugby, having scored 36 tries in 78 Tests. Read more ⮕

Jonny May thanks everyone involved in his rugby journeyJonny May expresses his gratitude to all the people who have been part of his rugby journey, including teammates, coaches, fans, and staff. He also mentions his continued connection to the England team in spirit. May made his England debut in 2013 and will continue playing for Gloucester. Read more ⮕

England wing Jonny May announces retirement from Test rugbyJonny May, the 33-year-old Gloucester player, has announced his retirement from Test rugby after scoring 36 tries in 78 international appearances. May's final Test outing was in England's Rugby World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa. Read more ⮕

England wing Jonny May announces his retirement from Test rugbyThe 33-year-old scored 36 tries in 78 international appearances. Read more ⮕