Wolves and Bellmare announce partnership to develop academy football

The new link will focus primarily on academy football , strengthening both clubs’ exposure overseas and player and coach development . A Wolves statement explained: “Information on talent pools in both countries will be shared, while the two clubs will co-work on the development of elite Asian players, with the potential of bringing them to Europe .

Each camp will also support sale activities in youth football camps and schools in both Japan and the UK, improving the development of both coaches and players. Mutual support will be provided in advertising sponsors and partner acquisitions, while knowledge and experience in business will be shared, as will opportunities of co-development of sports merchandising businesses. Bellmare will benefit from scouting information from European football, while Wolves and Fosun will receive information on academy footballers in Japan in return

Wolves Bellmare Partnership Academy Football Player Development Coach Development Scouting Europe Japan

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Villa v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubtWolves return to Premier League action with a trip to nearby rivals Villa.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

João Gomes could give Man United and Mainoo exactly what they are looking forMan United have been linked with signing Wolves midfielder João Gomes ahead of next season.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Who can Wolves sell to fund a summer spending spree?Utilising a sustainable business model means Wolves will need to generate some money next summer.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Super League: Warrington Wolves 24-32 Catalans Dragons - Catalans go second in tableCatalans Dragons are pushed all the way but end Warrington Wolves' four-game winning run.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Gary O'Neil felt Wolves deserved more in derby defeatGary O’Neil felt Wolves’ performance deserved more than defeat at Villa Park.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Wolves Fans' Verdict v Villa: Derby day defeatOur Wolves fans have their say on the defeat to Villa.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »