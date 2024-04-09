Wolfe Glick: The Most Decorated Player in Competitive Pokémon

IF you know only one thing about competitive Pokémon, that thing is probably a single name: Wolfe Glick . He is the most decorated player in the game’s history as an eight-time Regional champion, a Player’s Cup champion, and an International champion. Best known as the 2016 Worlds champion, the ‘World Champ difference’ has allowed him to amass over a million subscribers on YouTube.
He most recently attended the European International Championships in London, the largest Pokémon tournament to date. Pokémon fans have found the best method for catching the latest limited-time ‘mon The first round on day one of EUIC began at 9am, and players didn’t finish their ninth round of the day until past 8pm. “Tournaments in general are so difficult and so stressful and require so much focus — doing it in a foreign country definitely adds a whole other layer. “I think my stamina has gotten pretty good. There are tournaments where I’ve been exhausted by the end of the day, but I feel pretty good here. Nintendo shuts down its online services and thousands are wondering what it means “I’ve gotten a lot better at working on my mental game and just understanding how to relieve myself of some of the external factors that tend to make the tournament feel longer. “A lot of the tournament is actually waiting. You finish a set and you have like 20 or 30 minutes sometimes before the next gam
