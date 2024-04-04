Wolf Hall Returns with a More Diverse Cast for Final Series

It is considered one of the greatest period dramas, with its stellar cast and elaborate costumes plunging viewers straight into the ferocious political battles of Henry VIII's court. And after nearly ten years off our screens, Wolf Hall is back for its final series – with a notably more diverse cast of actors portraying the Tudor nobles. Sir Mark Rylance, 64, returns as the ill-fated chief minister to Henry VIII, played by Homeland's Damian Lewis, 53.

They will be joined by Peaky Blinders star Kate Phillips, 34, as Henry's third wife, Jane Seymour. Her family will be played by two new diverse casting

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Declan McKenna Returns to Belfast for Special Show at Ulster HallDeclan McKenna performs live at the Ulster Hall in Belfast for the first time since 2017. The show was filled with a frantic energy as teenage music fans rushed to get closer to the 25-year-old songwriter. Despite his breakaway hit 'Brazil' being almost 10 years old, McKenna remains a prominent figure in the indie music scene. The support act, Wunderhorse, also impressed the crowd with their performance.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Free wedding show returns to St George's Hall this weekendThe Liverpool Wedding Show boasts live music, catwalks and dozens of exhibitors

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Wolf Tooth Adds Raw Silver for That Classic Polished Aluminum VibeThe wizards over at Minnesota's Wolf Tooth Components have decided to help us give them more of our money by releasing the classy Raw Silver.

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »

Wolf Way: Couple create 248-mile cycle loop around SuffolkWolf Way, named after the St Edmund legend, takes riders around Suffolk via historic landmarks.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Jeremy Hunt's Budget: A Wolf in Sheep's ClothingJeremy Hunt's Budget is criticized for prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy over public spending that helps the poor. Despite a 2p cut to national insurance, the highest tax burden on record and irreversible price rises overshadow the benefits. Charities and campaign groups' pleas for prioritizing the cost-of-living crisis and public services were ignored.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Larry Lucchino, baseball’s great rebuilder, deserves a spot in the Hall of FameLucchino's vision helped reshape the way ballparks looked and franchises operated, and hence how fans saw baseball.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »