Wolf & Badger sells affordable alternative to Taylor Swift's gold necklace

Jewellery brand Wolf & Badger is selling a gold-tone necklace that looks just like one worn by Taylor Swift . During a recent trip to Sydney, the singer was spotted wearing a 90s-inspired outfit complete with a brown pleated mini skirt and a black corset top - but the star of the show gold T-bar necklace. The exact necklace Taylor wore was the Medium Gold T-Bar Curb Link Necklace from Tilly Sveaas, which has a sterling silver chain and T-shaped bar pendant that have both been plated in 23.
5K gold. The necklace comes in at £295. However, the price tag is quite steep and not everyone can afford to snap up the necklace. Instead, Wolf & Badger has a T-Bar Chain that could be the perfect solution. The necklace is priced at £45 - a saving of £250 when compared with the Tilly Sveaas version. It features a similar design, with a chunky, gold-tone chain and T-bar pendant. However, the Wolf & Badger necklace is PVD vacuum plated, while the Tilly Sveaas version is sterling silver and 23.5K gold plated
Wolf & Badger Taylor Swift Gold Necklace Affordable Alternative Jewellery
