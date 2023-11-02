WNBA expansion into Portland ‘deferred for now’: What happened and what’s next?

Despite Portland, Ore., being to be the location of its 14th franchise, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a letter on Wednesday to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, informing Wyden that consideration of the city in the league’s upcoming round of expansion will be “deferred for now.” Advertisement In the letter, which was obtained by The Athletic, Engelbert wrote that throughout the league’s yearslong process it “became clear that Portland is an ideal destination for a WNBA franchise.

A spokesperson for Wyden said in a statement that “Senator Wyden is committed to continue working hard with everybody in Portland who’s teaming up to bring our city and state a WNBA franchise. Portland and all of Oregon have long proven a hotbed for women’s sports, and he has no doubt the WNBA would succeed here in a similar fashion.” Advertisement At her annual WNBA Finals news conference on Oct. 8, Engelbert said that the league’s “goal” is to add a 14th team by the start of the 2025 season.

