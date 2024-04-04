Witness Claims Tipping Off McCanns About Suspect in Madeleine McCann Case

A witness claims he tipped off Madeleine McCann's parents about the main suspect in her case a year after she disappeared. Helge Busching, a former friend of the German drifter, said he informed Scotland Yard's Madeleine squad in 2017 after first naming Christian B to the McCanns' private investigator in 2008.

However, the investigator does not recall any conversation with Busching. Busching stated that he told Scotland Yard about Christian B confessing to him that he abducted Madeleine.

