Wiswell: From a Ghost Town to an Award-Winning Pub

After being named in The Telegraph's list of the 48 poshest villages in the country, I visited Wiswell but found it to be a ghost town. The quaint village does only have a population of around 1,000 so it is safe to say that the majority of residents may have been working during my visit. Today, the village of Wiswell only boasts an award winning pub/restaurant called the Freemasons Arms which has consistently been in the list of top 50 gastropubs in the country.

However, there used to be a small corner shop, school and church; the names of each still stand on the original buildings but they are now prominent houses in the village. The property in which the current pub operates wasn’t originally designed as a pub as it was formerly three small cottages one of which was a freemasons’ lodge, which is how it acquired its name. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wiswell named in The Telegraph’s list of Britain’s 48 poshest villagesAn illustrious list compiled of the country’s poshest villages has seen one entry from Lancashire.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Walkers Pranks Brits with Crisp-Stealing Ghost in London PubWalkers convinces the nation that there is a crisp-stealing ghost in a London pub by unveiling eerie footage of a 'ghost' throwing snacks. The prank is revealed to be a stunt to celebrate Walkers' partnership with the latest Ghostbusters movie.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Celebrities Scare Audiences in 2:22 A Ghost StoryCheryl, Lily Allen, and Fiona Wade have all played the role of Jenny in the supernatural play 2:22 A Ghost Story. The play, written by Danny Robins, premiered in the West End in 2021 and has received rave reviews. Celebrities such as Laura Whitmore, Giovanna Fletcher, and Constance Wu have also taken on the role of the jittery new mum Jenny. The play was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award in its first year and continues to captivate audiences.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

‘We moved to an Italian ghost town and pay just 7% tax on our pensions’One retired couple moved from Britain to an abandoned village where they have taken advantage of a special tax rate for foreign retirees

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Author writes award-winning Belfast based horror triologyLeilanie Stewart's Belfast Ghost series has received international recognition

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

The rebirth of Port Ellen whiskyA first look inside the fabled ‘ghost’ distillery again producing for the first time since 1983

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »