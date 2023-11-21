Wire Fox Terrier at Risk of Extinction as Puppy Registrations Plummet

The Wire Fox Terrier was one of the most popular dog breeds in the 1940s. But puppy registrations have plummeted, and it's now at risk of being wiped out. The Kennel Club has shared new figures revealing a decline in popularity by 94% since 1947. Only 281 Wire Fox Terrier puppies have been registered this year, leading to the breed being added to the 'At Watch' list for the first time. There is concern that this once beloved breed could be lost forever.





