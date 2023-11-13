Winterfest 2023: A Festive Extravaganza in Glasgow

There's loads to do from rides for the little ones to shopping for last-minute gifts. On top of that, there's a whole range of scrumptious foods to enjoy from sizzling sausages to churros.The build up to Christmas is well and truly underway and there's loads to do in the city this festive season as Winterfest 2023 braced the city centre on Friday, November 10, and will last up until December 30. St Enoch Square has been lit up and there is plenty of fun on offer for all ages.

spectacle, including a dazzling light switch-on, will open to the public from November 25, 2023, through to January 7, 2024.GlasgowLive went along and had a look around the St Enoch Square extravaganza earlier today (November 13) - and it was packed full of excited Glaswegians gearing up for December 25. With a huge range of foods to indulge in - both sweet and savoury - the market is set to be the go-to place for families this Christmas. From sizzling sausages to deep-fried Oreo's, there's so much on offer and we can't wait for you to check it out for yoursel

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.