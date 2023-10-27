Winter Wonderland preparations well underway as shoppers excited

A Christmas tree is now standing tall in Old Market Square as work to set up Winter Wonderland is well underway. Market stalls have also appeared and are ready to be filled with Christmas gifts and food.

Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland will open a week earlier than last year, running from Tuesday, November 7 to New Years’ Eve. It will boast an Ice Rink and Sky Skate ice path, as well as the popular Ice Bar, Sur La Piste and Altitude ski bars.

Support worker Julie Worthington, 54, from Carlton, doesn’t think it’s too early to be celebrating Christmas, describing the city decorations as “impressive”. She said: “I think it’s what we need.” Students Amelia Cunnington and Madison Bailey, 20 and 21, from Lenton, were also happy to see the event make an early return. They said: “The market is the highlight of our year. We love the build up to Christmas. headtopics.com

“We went to the ice bar last year and the ice skating has been a good addition.” Ashley Marshall, 35, an ex-grounds worker from Clifton, said he will be taking his daughter on the big wheel this year. He said: “I think the market is nice because it brings families together.” Shopper Lorraine Dorman, 66, a retiree from St Ann’s, is looking forward to seeing what’s on offer at the market stalls.

She said: “It’s nice to have something different from shopping. It’s all good fun and the food is nice as well.” Riana Begum is happy to see Winter Wonderland return because she thinks it livens up the city. "It’s a pleasure to have here,” she said. headtopics.com

