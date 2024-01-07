Winter Storm Expected in Eastern U.S.

Residents across the eastern U.S., particularly in New England, are preparing for a wintry mix of precipitation. The heaviest snowfall is expected in Pennsylvania, parts of the Hudson Valley, and portions of New England. Snowfall rates could be over 1" per hour in some areas. Travel will be difficult due to slippery roads. A winter storm warning is in effect with snow accumulations of 6 inches up to a foot and gusty winds.





NECN » / 🏆 20. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Insurance experts reveal hidden code to prevent car breakdowns this winterInsurance experts share tips to prevent car breakdowns during winter, including a hidden code to check car battery health.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Residents urged to support health service as winter pressures increaseNHS bosses in Shropshire have issued an open letter to residents, highlighting the challenges the health service is facing this winter and urging the public to help support local health and care services. Lengthy waits in A&E, delays in ambulance handovers, and other pressures are putting strain on the NHS. Only half of the patients arriving at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust hospitals were seen within four hours last month, well below the NHS standard of 95%.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Scientists Lead Endangered Ibises on 2,300km Journey to Winter SanctuaryA group of scientists successfully guided a flock of endangered ibises on a 2,300km journey to their new winter sanctuary in Spain. The birds, raised by the scientists, faced challenges such as storms and an eagle attack during the journey.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Against the Storm: A Rare Gem of a City BuilderNever the same game twice, Against the Storm is a rare gem of a city builder that thrives on chaos but exists in perfect balance, evolving with you as you learn and adapt.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

The Effects of Winter Weather on SkinThe colder weather in winter, paired with indoor heating, can have serious effects on our skin. Experts warn about the use of certain skincare ingredients in winter.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Winter Solstice: The Shortest Day of the YearWinter solstice marks the shortest day of the year and signals the beginning of Yule, a cause for celebration and feasting. It is a potent and magical time for self-reflection, future visioning, and intention setting.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »