Winter Solstice: The Shortest Day of the Year

Wondering when the evenings will finally get longer again? Winter solstice will mark the shortest day of the year – so mark your calendars, people. Though it doesn’t necessarily feel like it, it’s still technically considered autumn right now. It's not officially winter until we reach the winter solstice – which this year will fall on Friday 22 December. It's kind of cause for celebration, because it means that the days are going to start getting brighter again. Total music to our ears.

This ancient solar festival falls on the shortest day of the year, but there's more to it than a slow march towards summer al fresco. To our ancestors, this rebirth of the sun signalled the beginning of Yule, a cause for great celebration and feasting. Take a look at the crowds gathering to watch the solstice sun rise or set at Stonehenge and you’ll see – not much has changed since. For modern pagans and witches, the winter solstice (one of the eight Wheel of the Year sabbat celebrations) is a potent and magical time for self-reflection, future visioning and intention settin





