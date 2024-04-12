Winners of The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 Chapter 1 Announced

The winners of The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, chapter 1, have been announced with several businesses in Merseyside earning awards. The awards celebrate the stylists and salons across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry. Awards are separated into different chapters to highlight a wider pool of talent with chapter 1 recognising the very best from the North West of England.
Categories include 'Hair Salon of the Year' and 'Beauty Salon of the Year' to 'Spa of the Year' and 'Lash Salon of the Year' - with most filtered by county. READ MORE: Get information on summer events sent straight to your phone READ MORE: Win one of 10 £100 vouchers for top supermarkets in our Hovis competition LTW Hair Company, St. Helens, bagged the 'Hair Salon of the Year Merseyside' award while Liverpool's House of Beauty won both 'Beauty Salon of the Year' and the 'Overall' awards St Helens businesses Lashesbycatherineparr and Bella Rose Hair & Beauty won 'Lash Salon of the Year' and 'Makeup Salon of the Year' respectively. Taking the award for 'Bridal Makeup Specialist of the Year' was Wirral's Huze Makeovers, while 'Mobile Hairdresser of the Year' went to KN Colour & Cuts, from St Helens. A range of Merseyside venues were highly commended in the awards with the full list available her
