Cheslin Kolbe will play in his second World Cup final when South Africa face New Zealand in Paris on SaturdaySouth Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe says he is prepared to move to scrum-half and "contribute in any way" in the World Cup final against New Zealand.

Kolbe is widely considered one of the world's best wingers, last playing at scrum-half against Argentina in 2021."For me, with a bit of a sevens background, I have played at scrum-half or sweeper, one or two games internationally at scrum-half.

"I will just do the best I can to make sure I have a positive impact towards the team and contribute in any way I can. You never want to see any injuries for a player, but if the opportunity does happen to go to scrum-half I will make the most of it and make sure I enjoy myself."Kolbe scored a try in the 2019 final victory over England as the Springboks claimed their third world title.The wing, however, remains humble and does not want the final to be about him. headtopics.com

"My main focus will be to go out on the field to express this wonderful talent I have been given and do my best. I am definitely looking forward to it. " to see South Africans making a plan , no matter the circumstances, whatever the difficulties. As South Africans we will always make a plan to watch the Springboks.

Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard to start for South Africa in World Cup finalThe pair are the only two changes to the team which started the semi-final win over England. Read more ⮕

South Africa out to inspire new generation in World Cup final against All BlacksThe winner will be crowned the most successful nation in the tournament’s history. Read more ⮕

