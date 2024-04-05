Wind warning issued for Storm Kathleen in Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a wind warning for when Storm Kathleen hits Northern Ireland on Saturday morning. A yellow warning is in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry, which will stay in place from 8am until 10pm. It has warned of blustery showers in part of Northern Ireland , with strong to gale force southerly winds and possibly severe gales for a time along the Down and Antrim coasts.

Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland, the public has been urged to be “vigilant” and prepare for severe wind conditions. Met Eireann has issued status orange warnings for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo on Saturday. Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be under an orange wind warning from 7am until 2pm, while another status orange warning for wind will be in effect for Galway and Mayo from 9am until 6pm. Met Eireann warned that Storm Kathleen will bring very strong and gusty southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gust

