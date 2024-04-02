Winchelsea: A Seaside Gem with Unique Traditions

Winchelsea, a lesser-known UK town, boasts gorgeous beaches and houses just 600 residents. It also practises unique traditions. Resting five miles south of the Kent border, this seaside gem offers beautiful sandy beaches and is home to a small community. Despite its size, Winchelsea harbours an ancient tradition over 700 years old - they appoint their own mayor and notable group, known as the "freemen of Winchelsea", through a grand ceremony.

According to Rightmove, house prices in Winchelsea averaged £910,000 last year. Most properties sold were standalone homes, fetching about £872,500 each. Overall, house prices in Winchelsea last year saw a 47% increase from the previous year and a staggering 64% leap from the 2020 peak of £555,850, reports the Mirror. The town of Winchelsea is steeped in history with some famous individuals once calling it home. The Normans highly appreciated Winchelsea thanks to its strategic seaside locatio

