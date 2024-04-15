Win Tickets to Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park with Vodafone's VeryMe Rewards

For those who missed out on securing Glastonbury Tickets at the end of last year in the November sale, there’s still hope with a final chance to nab the hottest festival ticket of the year. Starting this week, Vodafone is giving the chance to win tickets to the festival, with 100 pairs up for grabs exclusively through its loyalty programme, VeryMe Rewards.

From April 15 to 21, 2024, customers can enter the VeryMe Rewards instant win competition through the MyVodafone App to be in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets. Once the VeryMe Rewards service is installed on your iPhone or Android device, you need to sign up for the loyalty programme to be in with a chance of winning the prize.

Vodafone customers can also win tickets to American Express presents BST Hyde Park. Starting from April 22, 162 pairs of tickets will be up for grabs across all the different BST events, through VeryMe Rewards’ instant win competitions. This London festival gives the opportunity to see headliners including Kylie Minogue, SZA, Kings of Leon, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Stevie Nicks.

Vodafone Veryme Rewards Glastonbury BST Hyde Park Tickets Competition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Botswana threatens to send 10,000 elephants to Hyde Park in trophy hunting rowBotswana officials have threatened to send 10,000 elephants to London's Hyde Park 'so Brits can try living with them'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Botswana likens trophy hunting to culling after threats to send 10,000 elephants to Hyde ParkA minister from the southern African nations speaks to Sky News as MPs prepare to debate a proposed ban on UK safari hunters bringing body parts of animals they shoot, like tusks, back home.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Police Seek Information on Missing Twins from Hyde ParkPolice are asking for help in locating Jakiel and Jaliel Shakur, who went missing from their home in Hyde Park. They may be in the area of Homestead Street in Dorchester. Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Missing Hyde Park twins found, Boston police sayPolice in Boston say twin 12-year-old boys missing since last month have been found. The twins, who live in Hyde Park, had last been seen on March 19. The…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Woman stabbed to death in house near Hyde Park named, with police still hunting for killerA woman who was stabbed to death in a house near Hyde Park has been named for the first time.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Woman Stabbed to Death near Hyde Park IdentifiedA woman named Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a house near Hyde Park. Police are investigating the case and appealing for information.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »