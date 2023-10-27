Win family tickets for Ayr Rugby Club's Fireworks Night extravaganza

We’ve teamed up with our friends at Ayr Rugby Club to offer our readers a night to remember at the club’s popular annual Fireworks Night at Millbrae on Friday, November 3.We’re giving away two sets of family tickets (two adults, two children) - worth a total of £53 - to two sets of families who enter our fantastic competition.

And all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning one of the two family tickets on offer is to answer this simple question:E-mail your answers to sport@ayrshirepost.co.uk by Thursday, November 2 at 4pm and we’ll pick two sets of winners at random. Entrants must include their e-mail address and a mobile telephone number so that a link may be provided to them to access a QR code, which will enable access on the night.

The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories while you can customise your page with the sections that matter to you.But don’t worry if you are not a winner, because there is still time to snap up a ticket for Friday night’s big event. headtopics.com

The fun starts at 5pm on Friday, November 3 with the opening of the Fairground. The Bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks display begins at 7.30pm.Family Tickets (two adults, two children under 18) cost £26.50 and individual tickets are (Adults £8.50, Child Under 18 £6.50).

There is extremely limited reserved car parking (Doonside) which costs £8 (admits one person) and Reserved Disabled car parking at Robert Burns Birthplace Museum (RBBM) (£5 admits one). There is also Reserved Disabled car parking at Auld Nick's View (Parallel to Alloway Church) costing £5 (admits one). headtopics.com

Those wishing to attend are being asked to note that there are no physical tickets for the event- QR codes will be issued, then scanned.Tickets can be purchased at https://loom.ly/zESzgWoDon't miss the latest Ayrshire headlines –sign up to our free daily newsletter

RFU ‘deeply disappointed’ as World Rugby closes case against Mbongeni MbonambiEngland’s Tom Curry alleged South Africa hooker Mbonambi had racially abused him during Saturday’s World Cup semi-final. Read more ⮕

