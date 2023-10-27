Wimbledon expansion plans including 39 new courts approved by council despite protests

Controversial expansion plans which would see Wimbledon's grounds almost triple in size have been approved by Merton Council after a lengthy meeting that ran just past midnight.

It would allow Wimbledon to host the qualifying tournaments in SW19, rather than their current home a few miles away in Roehampton, and would see capacity of the championships rise from 42,000 to 50,000.

Around 2,000 trees are expected to be removed across some 75 acres of Metropolitan Open Land, which is intended to be protected as an area of landscape, recreation, nature conservation or scientific interest. headtopics.com

Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon, said building on the park “pretty much contravenes every recommendation” on Metropolitan Open Land – a form of protection that treats green spaces in London in a similar way to the green belt.Credit: AELTC

In a 450-page report, Merton Council’s planning officers concluded that the development would be “inappropriate” and cause “physical harm” to the Metropolitan Open Land. Mr Hammond said that the decision meant “no park or green space in Merton really can ever be assured of protection again, that’s also true for London”.He added: “There’s nothing to stop every developer pointing to this case and saying you can build on Metropolitan Open Land in London. headtopics.com

The AELTC’s proposals, which also include north and south player hubs, will now be reviewed by the Mayor of London due to the development taking place on Metropolitan Open Land. A spokesperson for the London Borough of Merton said: “After considering the officer’s report, relevant submissions, and the relevant planning framework, the independent planning committee, made up of councillors from all parties, voted to approve the application made by the All England Lawn Tennis Ground (AELTG) for expansion of its site at Wimbledon.

Read more:

itvnews »

Alison Hammond says 'see you' as new This Morning hosts confirmedFans were excited as a new presenting team was announced Read more ⮕

Wimbledon expansion plans face key hurdleThe All England Club’s grounds will almost triple in size if the ambitious scheme is given the green light by Merton Council. Read more ⮕

Merton Council approves Wimbledon expansion plans in marathon meetingThe meeting lasted almost five hours. Read more ⮕

Merton Council approves Wimbledon expansion plans in marathon meetingThe meeting lasted almost five hours. Read more ⮕

Stephen Lustig-Webb breaks silence on quitting Dancing on Ice after breaking his ankle in training...STEPHEN Lustig-Webb says he’s “absolutely gutted” to be out of Dancing on Ice. Breaking his silence on quitting the show last week, the Gogglebox star shared a snap of his leg in … Read more ⮕

Coronation Street airs another shock exit as Stephen story concludesCoronation Street star Joe Duttine discusses character Tim's danger in upcoming episodes. Read more ⮕