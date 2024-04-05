Williams team-mates suffer another crash in FP1

James Vowles says that’s “one to ask the drivers” after Ted Kravitz’s brutal “keep crashing” question about the Williams team-mates. Williams , a team short on parts and most notably without a spare chassis, recorded their second huge FP1 crash in as many race weekends on Friday when Logan Sargeant lost it in Suzuka.

Back on the track, but using Alex Albon’s repaired chassis after the Thai-British driver’s crash in first practice for the Australian Grand Prix, Sargeant soon found himself in the barriers. Running wide at Turn 7, the American put wheels onto the grass and lost control of the FW46. He suffered a hard impact nose-first into the barrier before a secondary impact damaged the rear of his car. The good news was the chassis wasn’t damaged, the bad news being that “pretty much everything else” was, including the suspension and gearbo

