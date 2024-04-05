Williams and Alpine Teams Face Chassis Scare in Formula 1

The lack of a spare chassis for Williams caused quite the drama in Australia, though they are not alone in waiting for one as Formula 1 arrives at Round 4 in Japan . Alex Albon’s heavy shunt in FP1 at the Australian Grand Prix saw Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant sidelined for the rest of the race weekend , as with Albon’s chassis written-off, he was given Sargeant’s car due to Williams not having a spare chassis ready at that point in the season.
Williams suffered another chassis scare when Sargeant crashed out in FP1 at the Japanese GP, though his chassis survived to ensure that both he and Albon can continue in the race weekend. In a rather scathing rant, though it turns out they are not the only team competing with that risk of not having a third chassis to fall back on. Alpine are doing the same. When asked in a press conference whether Alpine has a spare chassis with them in Suzuka, team boss Bruno Famin replied: “From the next rac
