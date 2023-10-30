Will I get the cost of living payment tomorrow? Date people will receive the £300 grant

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will issue the next payment to most eligible claimantsbetween Friday 10 November and Sunday 19 NovemberThe payment will be of £300. It is tax free, will not count towards the benefit cap and does not have any impact on existing benefit awards.The payment reference for bank accounts will be the recipient’s national insurance number followed by “DWP COL” or “HMRC COLSD”.

There will be a final payment of £299 in the spring of 2024. The slightly different payment amounts are to make it easier for the DWP and HMRC to track which grants people have received, in order toTo be eligible for the payment from the DWP, you must have been entitled to a payment for a qualifying benefit, or a payment for an assessment period ending between these dates.

If you are receiving the payment from HMRC, you must have received a payment of tax credits for any dayPeople will not be eligible for the payment if their qualifying benefit is reduced to nil for the qualifying period. This is sometimes called a “nil award”. Reasons a benefit may be reduced to £0 include:your or your partner’s earnings went up;you got a sanction because you did not do something you agreed in your claimant commitment. headtopics.com

You may still be eligible for the payment if your benefit is reduced to nil and one of the following applies: money was taken off your benefit for other reasons, such as payments of rent to your landlord or for money that you owe;'I am struggling to get by on my pension. How can I check if I am eligible for pension credit?'

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Thousands could be hit with £300 fine for lighting log burnersPeople could face a hefty fine or even a criminal conviction if they don't follow the new rules Read more ⮕

Government provides £300 to low-income households in Northern IrelandLow-income households in Northern Ireland will receive £300 from the government to help with living costs. Payments will be made between 31 October and 19 November for eligible individuals receiving certain means-tested benefits. No application is required, and payments will be made in the same manner as normal benefit payments. Additional payments for disability, tax credits, and winter fuel are also available. Read more ⮕

£300 cost of living payment need-to-knows for people due money in next few weeksPayments of £300 will be made to around eight million people between October 31 and November 19. Read more ⮕

Millions of Households to Receive £300 Cash PaymentMillions of households are set to receive a £300 free cash from tomorrow - and they should look out for a specific code. Anyone receiving a payment from the DWP will see "DWP COL" show up in their statement, preceded by their NI number. As an example, if your NI number is JT 83 42 97B your payment will show up as "JT 83 42 97B DWP COL" or "JT 83 42 97B HMRC COLS". Crucially, you will need to have been paid one of the above benefits between August 18 and September 17 to be eligible for the £300 payment. If you were later found to be entitled to any of the above benefits between the same dates, don't worry, as you will still be eligible. This is to ensure those receiving other qualifying benefits on top of tax credits will not get the payment twice. What other help is available? If you aren't set to receive the second instalment of the cost of living cash don't worry because there is more help available to you. The WFP is worth up to £300 on its own, so if you're eligible you could be in-line to get £600 in total. The money is not paid to you but is a one-off discount applied to your electricity bill between now and March every year. The Department for Work and Pensions usually pays up during the first full week of December, and this year it's expected households will receive £10 Read more ⮕

DWP one-day warning as £300 direct payment coming to millionsThe government is issuing a free handout to help with rising living costs Read more ⮕

Millions of people to receive £300 payment as part of UK Government's cost of living supportMillions of people in the UK will receive a payment of £300 as part of the government's means-tested cost of living support. The payment will be made to eligible individuals on means-tested benefits from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Tax Credits-only recipients. The money will be automatically deposited into their accounts between October 31 and November 19. Read more ⮕